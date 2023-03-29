Residents of a flood-prone street in the Riverina are calling for better drainage following what one says is the sixth time they've been inundated.
Those who live on Emily Street in The Rock recorded between 80 and 90mm overnight on Tuesday, and woke up to find many driveways flooded.
SES The Rock Unit Commander Dani Fraser said they had responded to a number of requests for sandbags along Emily Street, Scott Street and Milne Road on Wednesday morning.
The intersection between Mangoplah Road and Olympic Highway was also inundated by the rain, she said.
Hours after the rain stopped on Wednesday, Yasmine Allen's driveway was still underwater, something she's experienced six times since Christmas alone.
"Anytime we get any consistent rain - not even heavy rain - we flood," she said.
"It'll still be flowing out the front and it'll be here come Friday and Saturday."
Ms Allen lives with her partner and five children in the main house, and cares for her chronically ill grandparents, who occupy the granny flat at the back of the property.
"If they need an ambulance or something, it's a big do coordinating with the SES to gain access to the property," Ms Allen said.
"The biggest concern is safety - it needs to be addressed."
The water that inundates Emily Street flows from Flowerpot Hill catchment, and a number of residents say they've contacted Lockhart Shire Council to alert them of the drainage problems.
David Nimmo has lived in his Emily Street property for five years and called the drainage system for the catchment "a joke".
"Some of the residents at the other end are flooded out... council are sitting on their hands and not doing enough about it," he said.
Mr Nimmo said the regular rain was causing a significant amount of damage to the properties and the road itself.
"It just doesn't have the capacity to [drain] - it comes over on the other side of the road and erodes all the landscaping," he said.
"This is due to really, really poor engineering."
Another resident Charles Webb-Wagg and his wife moved into their Emily Street home just under two years ago, and said they have already had to sandbag the corner of their house and garden shed fives times.
"When we were purchasing the place, it wasn't known as a flood prone area," Mr Webb-Wagg said.
"We were only here four weeks and that's basically how we met our neighbours - sandbagging each other's houses."
All three residents said they had been in contact with Lockhart Shire Council - either formally or informally - about the flooding issue multiple times.
"We've made lots of phone calls to council, and I think Charles knows the mayor," Ms Allen said.
"To my knowledge it seems to have fallen on deaf ears, nothing's been done to resolve it."
Lockhart Shire Council general manager Peter Veneris said the council was aware of the ongoing problem and was working to address the drainage issues on Emily Street.
"Council is aware of the issues and has received funding to address a number of storm water drainage issues in the shire, with Emily Street at The Rock having been identified by council as the number one priority," he said.
"The work is currently being scoped with council having engaged an engineering consultant to prepare a design to improve the drainage in Emily Street."
Mr Veneris said they also received approval to review The Rock Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan, which was initially completed in 2014 following the 2010 and 2012 floods.
"Having received funding approval, tenders are currently being invited from suitably qualified consultants to undertake the review which will help identify other potential solutions," he said.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
