The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

The Rock residents call for Emily Street drainage fix following regular flooding

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:30pm, first published March 29 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents of a flood-prone street in the Riverina are calling for better drainage following what one says is the sixth time they've been inundated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.