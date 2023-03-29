The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Deadly Appin plane crash killed two just minutes after take-off on return flight to Riverina: ATSB

By Farid Farid
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly plane crash at Appin in December. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly plane crash at Appin in December. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Two people on board a US amateur-built kit plane were killed minutes after takeoff when it crashed in southwest Sydney while en route from a round trip to the Riverina on Boxing Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.