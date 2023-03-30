The Daily Advertiser
Farrer League prepares for first round, grand final rematch on Saturday

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
Northern Jets A grade playing coach Sharnie McLean, Temora A reserves coach Paula Gilchrist, CSU A grade playing coach Holly Judd and North Wagga A grade playing coach Flynn Hogg at the AFL and netball season launch at the Wagga Rules Club. Picture by Madeline Begley
Farrer league netballers have come together ahead of their round one clashes this weekend to celebrate the upcoming season.

