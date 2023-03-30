Farrer league netballers have come together ahead of their round one clashes this weekend to celebrate the upcoming season.
Reigning premiers North Wagga are looking to start their season with a bang in their grand final rematch game against Charles Sturt University.
Returning coach Flynn Hogg said her side has retained most of their talent over the off season.
"We only have lost Tessa (Hamblin) and Tara (Horne) and we've regained them with a couple of younger girls, they fit in perfectly," she said.
Hogg is pleased to hit the ground running in round one, and not ease into the season too slowly.
"I don't know about CSU, they've probably had a few changes but it's good to go in expecting a hard one, it really makes us switch on straight away," she said.
"It gives us plenty to work on, I'd had to come out of that game with nothing to work on, no body is perfect, and this could end up being one of our hardest challenges."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
For incoming CSU coach Holly Judd, with a new-look side, the game doesn't feel like a rematch.
"It sort of won't be a rematch, we've only got two of us who played in the granny last year, so it'll be very interesting to see how we hold up," Judd said.
"We just wont know until we play, it'll be a good benchmark, North are a very very talented team and it'll be good to see how we go up against them."
With two trials under their belt, Hogg said her North side is feeling good and has been pleased with their use of rolling substitutes.
"We've had two games and we didn't really know they were happening, it's a great thing to have but I don't want to utilise it too much, I don't want to fix what isn't broken," she said.
"The vibes are good, which is good, we're very excited."
With new talent filtering into the CSU side, Judd said she's expecting them to take a few weeks to really find their rhythm.
"Because we're a uni team, we've only been training together for a couple of weeks, so we're still fresh, but I think it'll be a good battle and a good idea of how we'll go for the year," she said.
Meanwhile, Northern Jets will travel to play Marrar at Langtry Oval.
Playing-coach Sharnie McLean said the season has come around quickly, and the squad are ready to get the season underway.
"It's always a tough game, we're both on par competitive wise," McLean said.
"We're actually missing a few girls first round, so a little bit nervous through that but hopefully we've got that strength through our younger girls pushing through into A grade."
McLean herself will be out of action for the start of the season after tearing a tendon playing in the Southern NSW Women's league earlier this year but is confident for a swift return.
"The week off for Easter actually works well from me, because it gives me an extra week to get back on the court," she said.
Starting their season with a road trip to Coleambally, Temora A reserve coach Paula Gilchrist said there's good feelings across the netball grades at the club.
With the club entering the women's football competition this year she said it's been a good pre-season fitness booster for players.
"We've got some fit girls, and some girls who are used to playing a physical game, so we might have to pull that back a little," Gilchrist said.
"It's been good for club morale, there's been a real buzz around the club and it's continuing into the netball season."
Across the league, Barellan will host East Wagga-Kooringal, Marrar will host Northern Jets, and Coleambally will host Temora, while The Rock-Yerong Creek have the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.