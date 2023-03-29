Wagga juniors prepare for Branch Championships

Wagga's youngest developing soccer players will play for a title at this weekend's Branch Championships held locally on Saturday.
Boys and girls sides from under 10 to under 16 will play against representative teams from Albury, Leeton, South West Slopes, and Griffith.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said the teams are all excited for the championships and are ready to play for the title.
"For me and the coaches it's all about making sure the kids are getting games and being able to develop at this age and work on things at training then go back to the game and keep developing, but all the kids, they love competition and when there's a bit of an added incentive, it's definitely a little bit more exciting," Dedini said.
Teams in all age groups except under 10s will play each other once, with a ladder determining the Branch Champion.
Due to an excess of under 10s teams, they will play across two pools with the top team in each pool playing off to take the title.
This is the first competition for the players since their success at the Merino Cup in Goulburn last fortnight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.