The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Wanderers prepare for first State League game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
March 31 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandy Nicholson playing for Wagga City Wanderers in 2020.
Brandy Nicholson playing for Wagga City Wanderers in 2020.

Robert Tuksar is ready for his side to get their season underway as the Wanderers prepare for their round one game against ANU.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.