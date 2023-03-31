Wanderers prepare for first State League game

Robert Tuksar is ready for his side to get their season underway as the Wanderers prepare for their round one game against ANU.
Relegated from the Capital Football National Premier League competition at the end of last season, this will be the Wanderers first game in the State League.
Tuksar said he's got no clue what to expect from their round one competition.
"I'm not even going to lie, I've got absolutely no idea what to expect," Tuksar said.
"As a coach you just adjust on the day and work it out as you go along, what will be will be."
Pleased with how the side is coming together, despite losing a significant portion of the side at the end of last year, Tuksar expects the side will be competitive throughout the season.
"Obviously your goal is to finish on top and win, I think it's achievable but it's a long season and everything has to go well for that to happen," he said.
"I just want to see the girls enjoy themselves and improve each week we play. That was the challenge I set them last year in the NPL and they did that, they improved out of sight, the first round of the season and the last round of the season were chalk and cheese."
Tuksar said he's pleased with how the side has come together during their pre-season and is ready for them to get on field.
The game was scheduled to be played at Gissing Oval, however poor weather through the week causing ground closures has forced it to be moved to Canberra.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
