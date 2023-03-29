ON THE PACE: Wagga ready for big start to carnival

Riverina Paceway has been blown away in the interest to start the Riverina Championships carnival.
They will hold an 11-race card on Friday but still had a number of horses balloted out of the meeting.
Chief executive Greg Gangle believes the addition of two conditioned races limited to those who have raced at least five times at Wagga has really added to the carnival.
"Overall it was overwhelming to be honest," Gangle said.
"The number of nominations to support the meeting was outstanding and it's really no surprise to see two heats of either division for the Riverina Championships but also the under card and the way it was supported with the two lifetime wins heat and final and the five lifetime wins heat and final was more than what I was expecting.
"I think it's a compliment for the participants to support it. This was an opportunity for us to give back to participants who support us throughout the year."
However numbers are again down for the mares feature race with two heats of eight assembled.
Four-time group one Encipher was among the nominations but the Emma Stewart-trained mare is ineligible under the current conditions.
Gangle isn't sure why there is less interest in the mares feature than the entires and geldings.
"Even last year it didn't come up as strong as the colts," he said.
****
FORMER Riverina horsemen tasted plenty of group success at Bathurst on Saturday.
Nathan Jack trained Chart Topper to win the Gold Crown while Rickie Alchin added a Gold Tiara with Lux Aeterna to the Gold Crown he won last season.
Garry Harpley's Aromet Girl finished fourth in the two-year-old fillies feature.
Mark Pitt also drove Major Delight to victory in the Gold Bracelet.
****
MICHAEL Boots scored another winning treble at Menangle on Friday night.
The Leeton owner was successful with Teagan Banner, Firefox and Last Tango In Heaven.
He also had metropolitan success with Magnetic Terror in his Australian debut at Melton on Saturday.
****
BLAKE Jones took overall honours at Albury on Tuesday night with three winners across the eight races.
First he scored with Smokin Pocket for his uncle Matt Painting, then led a James McPherson-trained quinella as Bettathanapokeindeye held off stablemate Captain Braveheart before combining with Molly Turton to score with Ally Rogan.
****
ADAM Bellach scored his first win as a driver at Young on Friday.
The Forbes horseman had trained 43 winners previously but his win aboard Pet Ranger was his first at attempt nine.
****
WAGGA will hold an 11-race card on Friday.
The four heats of the Riverina Championships are the features with the first at 12.08pm.
Young races on Friday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
