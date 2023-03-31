Octopuses ready to take on Raiders in water polo grand final

Margot Leeson-Smith believes her side are the clear underdog heading into this weekend's women's A grade water polo grand final, but it excited for what's to come.
Earning their spot in the final over their clubmates, this Octopuses side has never had a finals berth, and Leeson-Smith is excited for what is to come on Saturday.
"I believe our team hasn't ever made a grand final, this is the first grand final this Octopuses team has made," Leeson-Smith said.
"We have a big age range in our team, and very varied levels of experience."
Leeson-Smith said the side had lost two key players this season but is pleased to see how the side has stepped up.
"We have had a few hiccups, but it's been a really fun season and we're all really looking forward to playing the grand final," she said.
"It's always fun playing against the Raiders, they're a very experienced team, they have very good sportsmanship and it's very fun playing against them.
"It's been a pretty good little competition, Raiders have a girl who has played for Australia before and it's really exciting to have that level of player in the competition."
Raiders president Terri Inglis said her club is excited to take on Octopuses in the grand final and believes shutting down young-gun Ella Creighton and Leeson-Smith will be key to finding success.
"The competition has been strengthened this year because there hasn't been one real dominant team, every week you've had to work really hard for the win," Inglis said.
Though the sides have played each other four times this season, Leeson-Smith said the teams vary each week and there's no telling what each side will bring.
"I think on the day we will all be a little bit nervous but I think mainly excitement, and it'll be really fun to play in an actual final with Raiders, it'll be really good," she said.
Inglis said there's a lot of excitement within the Raiders team, who have been playing together for several years now.
"We've only had the one addition this year, so we're excited to hopefully take home back-to-back premierships,' she said.
Keeping confidence up will be a key factor in Octopuses finding success in the game.
"We've got some younger girls in the team that when they are confident and give it a go, it seems to work out really well, so I think confidence is the big thing," Leeson-Smith said.
"I think we've really worked on our defensive game so we've got a few people that will have to defend pretty closely to keep their score low."
Octopuses will play Raiders in the women's A grade water polo grand final on Saturday at 2:45pm at Oasis Centre.
8:45am, mixed under 12s: Dolphins v Prawns.
9:30am, mixed under 14s: Octopuses v Raiders.
10:15am, under 17s girls: Octopuses v Dolphins.
11:00am, under 17s boys: Octopuses v Raiders.
11:45am, C grade women: Dolphins v Dolphins.
12:30pm, C grade men: Octopuses v Raiders.
1:15pm, B grade women: Octopuses v Octopuses.
2:00pm, B grade men: Dolphins v Octopuses.
2:45pm, A grade women: Raiders v Octopuses.
3:45pm, A grade men: Octopuses v Dolphins.
