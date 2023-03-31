The Daily Advertiser
Octopuses ready to take on Raiders in water polo grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 31 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 7:00pm
Margot Leeson-Smith and Terri Inglis will face off in Saturday's A grade women's grand final at Oasis. Picture by Madeline Begley
Margot Leeson-Smith believes her side are the clear underdog heading into this weekend's women's A grade water polo grand final, but it excited for what's to come.

