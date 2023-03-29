The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Skate Championships to be held in Leeton Easter Monday in 2023

By Talia Pattison
March 29 2023 - 3:00pm
The Riverina Skate Championships will return to the Leeton Regional Skate Park on Easter Monday. Picture supplied
THRILLS and possibly some spills will feature when the Riverina Skate Championships action gets underway in Leeton Easter Monday.

