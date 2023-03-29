More votes continue to trickle in across Riverina electorates as postal and early voting centres begin to be tallied.
In the seat of Wagga, the Berry Street early voting centre numbers show a large turnout for Joe McGirr, with the returning MP taking nearly 3000 more votes than the nearest challenger.
Dr McGirr has currently won nearly half of the 20,514 early votes tallied, sitting at 9,362 votes across Berry Street, Glenfield early voting centre and Tumut.
The member for Wagga is followed by Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin on 3224 early votes.
Ms Benjamin is currently polling second in the seat overall with 6639 votes, well behind Dr McGirr's 19,347 - 44.43 per cent of the primary vote.
Over in the seat of Cootamundra, recently returned Nationals MP Steph Cooke now has 70.05 per cent of the vote.
She won 23,254 of a possible 56,016 votes in her electorate, well ahead of second place Labor candidate Chris Dahlitz on 4638.
While in the seat of Murray, Independent MP Helen Dalton has close to 50 per cent of the votes, with 16,425 people choosing her to return to parliament ahead of Nationals Peta Betts who took 8829 votes.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
