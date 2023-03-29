COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea is keen to target back-to-back Wagga Town Plate victories with sprinting star Front Page.
Duryea revealed the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) is now Front Page's most likely next assignment after last Friday night's William Reid Stakes.
Taking on his third straight group one assignment, Front Page was again gallant, battling on for eighth place behind impressive Kiwi winner Imperatriz.
Connections have turned down an invitation to compete in the inaugural $4 million Quokka in Perth with Duryea keen to freshen Front Page up and target the Wagga Town Plate again.
"There's a couple of races in Sydney but I'm sort of thinking that we might run him in the Wagga Town Plate again," Duryea said.
"The last couple of years it has been a 61 or 62 (kilogram) maximum so to me at the moment that looks like a good race for him."
Duryea said there was ultimately too many queries associated with the trip to Perth for the Quokka.
"There were too many things up in the air," Duryea said.
"He doesn't like rock hard tracks and if you go over there, you're committing yourself to running despite how hard the track is or what barrier you draw."
Duryea said Front Page had pulled up 'not too bad' from the Moonee Valley run.
The last horse to go back-to-back in the Town Plate was Unanimously in 2013-14.
...
ALBURY gallopers Bianco Vilano and Our Last Cash have drawn alongside each other in the Country Championships Final on Saturday.
SDRA Country Championships Qualifier winner Bianco Vilano has drawn barrier nine with Our Last Cash to be next door in 10.
Tyler Schiller will ride Bianco Vilano, with Rachel King to steer Our Last Cash.
Former Wagga jockey Nick Heywood will be looking to go back-to-back in the race when he pilots Testator Silens.
...
ZAKERIZ is the first horse to book his place in this year's Wagga Gold Cup.
The Wagga galloper is exempt of the ballot after taking out the $50,000 Albury Mile (1600m) last Thursday for trainer Chris Hardy and apprentice jockey Molly Bourke.
Hardy confirmed the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) is now firmly on the agenda for Zakeriz.
"There's a bit of water to go under the bridge between now and then but if he continues to please us then we'll have a crack at it," Hardy said.
Hardy is likely to give Zakeriz one more run in the lead up to Wagga and is leaning towards a start in the $75,000 Orange Gold Cup (2100m) on April 14.
With a rating of 94 after his latest win, Hardy is finding it increasingly difficult to place Zakeriz, a winner of eight races and $199,000 in prizemoney.
...
WAGGA galloper Another One has drawn wide in Saturday's $200,000 listed Golden Mile (1600m) at Bendigo.
The last-start National Sprint winner has been dealt barrier 11 of 13 in the Bendigo feature.
TAB have Another One a $13 chance, with Danny Beasley to ride.
Another One is on the path towards the Wagga Gold Cup with the Bendigo trip to be the second race of his campaign.
Beasley sticks with Another One and has also picked up some other rides at Bendigo on Saturday.
Beasley will ride $19 chance Sorel Rising in the $200,000 Bendigo Guineas (1400m), while he will ride Atlantic Spirit in the $250,000 VOBIS 2YO Gold Rush (1000m).
...
SOUTHERN District Racing Association (SDRA) trainers enjoyed one of their most successful Albury Gold Cup carnivals for a number of years last week.
SDRA trainers took out 10 of the 15 races on offer over the two days.
Albury trainers led the charge on their home turf with Ron Stubbs, Donna Scott, Rob Wellington, Mitch Beer and Martin Stein all enjoyed winners.
Wagga trainers weren't far behind with Scott Spackman, Mick Travers, Chris Hardy and Gary Colvin all enjoying success. Berrigan's Paul McVicar also got on the board.
The jockeys also held their own with Wagga apprentice Molly Bourke and the experienced Nick Souquet leading the way with two wins each.
Shaun Guymer was the most successful over the two days with three wins.
...
WAGGA jockey Josh Richards picked up a small suspension from his Albury Gold Cup-winning ride last Friday.
Richards enjoyed one of the biggest wins of his career when guiding the Robert Hickmott-trained Beltoro to victory in the $200,000 listed feature.
But stewards suspended Richards for careless riding in that he directed his mount outwards, contacting Riverina Cyclong, passing the 600m mark.
Richards pleaded guilty and copped a six-day suspension, ruling him out from April 3-8.
The Albury win continued a big 12 months for Richards, who took out the Melbourne metropolitan apprentice jockey's premiership last season, and also claimed the group two Belle of the Turf on Deny Knowledge at Gosford in December.
...
WODONGA trainer Peter Maher is resting up after getting kicked by a horse last Thursday.
Maher sustained a broken ankle and fractured knee in the incident. He underwent surgery on Saturday and is now on the mend.
Albury trainer Donna Scott also sustained an arm injury at the races at Albury on Thursday.
...
WAGGA jockey Danny Beasley has joined the Hayden Kelly camp.
Beasley was initially looking after his own rides upon return to Wagga but now has Kelly managing him.
Kelly has a top team that consists of Tyler Schiller, Blaike McDougall, Shaun Guymer, Mitch Aiken, Dean Holland, Brendan Ward and now Beasley.
...
HILLSTON Jockey Club will hold their annual Cup meeting on Saturday.
The $16,000 Hillston Cup (1700m) has attracted 10 entries, with Andrew Dale boasting three of the leading nominations in Vanburg, Eamonn's Memory and Garros.
Racing will then head to Wagga on Sunday where the $40,000 Benchmark 80 Handicap (1400m) will be the feature. It has attracted the likes of Participator, The Doctor's Son, Intuition, Halo Warrior, Baledon and Gusonic, among others.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Hillston (non-TAB)
Sunday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
