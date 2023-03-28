Severe storm warning remains as heavy rain falls across Riverina

A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds remains in place for parts of the Riverina and South West Slopes on Wednesday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the risk of severe storms was continuing in southern NSW following the passage of an upper trough from the west.
The bureau said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in parts of the South West Slopes, Riverina, Snowy Mountains and Southern Tablelands forecast districts.
Locations which may be affected include Wagga, Albury, Tumbarumba, Corowa, Holbrook and Lockhart.
The bureau said a storm dumped 22.4 millimetres at Narrandera Airport in the 30 minutes to 5.40am on Wednesday.
Narrandera has recorded 36.8mm of rain between 9am on Tuesday and 8.10am on Wednesday, while Kapooka has picked up 28.8mm and Wagga Airport has had 22.4mm.
Elsewhere in the region, Albury has had 34.4mm, Yanco received 20.6mm and Hay has recorded 10.8mm.
