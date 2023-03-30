SEVEN years is considered too long without a premiership out at Victoria Park.
The Rock-Yerong Creek have made a habit of winning premierships in the Farrer League, winning eight grand finals since 1985 to make them the most successful of the current clubs in the competition.
The Magpies last tasted premiership success in 2015, meaning only once have they waited so long in between grand final victories.
After a nasty grand final defeat at the hands of Marrar last year, TRYC is now firmly placed to return to the top of the Farrer League.
It's hard to go past the Magpies when looking to at this year's premiership race on the back of a strong recruitment drive.
TRYC have kept departures to a minimum and welcomed in the likes of Curtis Steele, Don Roberts and Matt Parks, as well as welcoming home Tom Yates.
It won't be a cakewalk however and the Magpies know this.
On the back of the most even Farrer League competition in memory last year, this season again shapes as a classic contest full of intrigue.
There has been a change of the guard at Marrar but after winning three of the last four premierships, you can't write them off.
East Wagga-Kooringal are always thereabouts and don't look like going anywhere, while Northern Jets, Charles Sturt University, Barellan and Temora will all enter the season with genuine aspirations of pushing into the top positions.
The battle for finals spots last year went down to the final round and will be no surprise to see the same happen this year, with all clubs a genuine possibility.
The time for talk is done, the season is now upon us. Here is our club by club preview for the year ahead. Bring it on.
Coach: Alex Lawder (third season)
Last year: Seventh (five wins)
Key gains: Jason Taylor, Jack Carroll-Tape (Queanbeyan), Will Ellis, Ryan Best (Griffith)
Key losses: Sean Ellis, James McCabe (retirement), Kabe Stockton (Leeton-Whitton), Josh Britliff (Tuggeranong)
Player to watch: Jason Taylor - Premiership player at Queanbeyan with plenty of class.
Coach's say: "Obviously the goal is always finals, especially given the trajectory we've gone on the last few years. It's an easy thing to say, to play finals, but it's a long road to get there. We've just got to win more games than we did last year, we were that close, and I think last year would have built a lot of resilience in our group knowing how close we were and what we need to do to take the next step."
Overview: Big improvers last year on the back of adding a lot more speed to their game, before fading late. They have a tough start to the year but should be again fighting it out for a finals spot. Adding more youth to the squad again is a big tick and look for them to continue to play an attacking style. One of the question marks is the forward line and lack of a regular and reliable goalkicker.
Prediction: Seventh
Coach: Travis Cohalan and Dusty Rogers (third and first season)
Last year: Fifth (seven wins)
Key gains: Trent Cohalan (MCUE), Hayden Wooden (Wagga Tigers), Dylan McPhail (Coolamon), James Crozier (Tumbarumba)
Key losses: Andrew Dickins (Tocumwal), Jeff Ladd (WA)
Player to watch: Trent Cohalan - Might be getting on in years but will quickly establish himself as one of the better midfielders in the competition.
Coach's say: "We have been happy with our progress during the pre-season while recognising that we will be a work in progress and we will be aiming and expecting to improve with each game. The vast majority of the group has been together for three years now and we are hoping to see the continual growth and improvement this season."
Overview: Made really good progress towards the end of last season before a horror finals appearance. The majority of their young group been together for a few years now so they should continue that progression from last year. While the addition of Trent Cohalan into the midfield is sure to have a big impact, the query at the Bushpigs is how they will cover the loss of Andrew Dickins and Jeff Ladd, who played important and influential roles at ruck and full-forward.
Prediction: Sixth
Coach: Jamie Bennett (first season)
Last year: Ninth (three wins)
Key gains: John Tipiloura, Stanley Tipiloura (Tiwi Bombers), Dray Thompson, Mark White (Wanderers), Todd Argus (Griffith), Dean Pound, Mitch Dunbar (time off)
Key losses: Curtis Steele (TRYC), Max Hillier (Coolamon), Jade Hodge (retirement), Daniel Peruzzi, Luke Peruzzi (Griffith), Luke Hillier, Bryce Hooper
Player to watch: James Buchanan - Could have been any of the excitement machines but from the NT but watch for this young talent to take the next step.
Coach's say: "We will approach this season with no expectations other than to be the best we can be, a season of no regrets is our goal and we know our best will be good enough."
Overview: There is no doubt Coleambally doesn't possess the raw talent it has in previous years with the loss of many accomplished senior players. What is hard to measure is the impact new coach Jamie Bennett has had on the group and the buy in he's received from the locals. Expect Coleambally to be fitter than previous seasons and play to their potential more often. How far they climb the ladder might only be minimal, if at all, but you can expect a tough challenge against the Blues, especially on their home deck.
Prediction: Eighth
Coach: Matt Hard (fifth season)
Last year: Third (11 wins)
Key gains: Liam Hard (Dingley), Tom Tyson (UNSW-Eastern Suburbs), Nick Hull (time off), Jacob Tiernan (Cootamundra), Jackson Hughes (Collingullie-GP), Connor Quade (MCUE), Ayden Hill (Croydon North-MLOC)
Key losses: Heath Northey (overseas), Harry Fitzsimmons (MCUE), Jeremy Piercy (Wagga Tigers), Nico Sedgwick (Lavington), Jeremiah Lenisaurua, Wilson Thomas, Josh Beets
Player to watch: Liam Hard - A classy midfielder that loves to kick a goal.
Coach's say: "We are aiming to be a serious finals and premiership contender, we are workign really hard on being highly respected on and off the field. We believe we have done the work recruiting the right players to allow us to compete consistently each week, whilst improving our local talent. The players new and old have bought into pre-season, which makes 2023 an exciting one for all involved."
Overview: After losing the likes of Fitzsimmons, Piercy, Sedgwick and Northey, it would have been easy to put a line straight through the Hawks. But credit to the club and while recruitment has never been a problem at Gumly Oval in recent times, they've slowly but surely clawed their way back with consistent additions, many of whom should have a big impact. You could argue they may not have as strong a list as last season, but all reports the buy in has been much better at EWK over the pre-season, which should help their depth. Nick Hull and Liam Hard are huge ins and you would be a brave man to write off the Hawks this year.
Prediction: Fourth
Coach: Cal Gardner (first season)
Last year: Premiers (14 wins)
Key gains: Bryce Mann (Strathmore), Brad Turner (time off), Connor Willis (Osborne), Mitch Bloomfield (MCUE), Josh Staines (Wagga Tigers), Keenan Flood (Lockhart), Matt Deer (Lameroo)
Key losses: Jack Reynolds (North Albury), Sam Emery (Tuggeranong), Reid Gordon (Echuca), Logan Gray (year off), Will Keogh (Lockhart), Zac Lewis (Coolamon)
Player to watch: Blake Walker - An exciting talent that is ready for a breakout year if he can stay injury free.
Coach's say: "We want to be a strong club on and off the field and continue our success, whilst developing our youth."
Overview: It shapes as the dawn of a new era at Langtry Oval with a new coach, president and new-look team. There is no doubt the Bombers have lost plenty of class from their premiership team and the names coming in don't match the names going out just yet. But there is still plenty of talent on Marrar's list and if they've created anything over the last six years, it's a winning culture. Marrar might be slow starters but expect them to improve as the year goes on.
Prediction: Third
Coach: Damien Papworth (first season)
Last year: Fourth (eight wins)
Key gains: Isaac Bennett (Wagga Tigers), Andrew Noack (Port Macquarie)
Key losses: Cayden Winter, Nathan Dennis (North Albury), Kane Flack (Collingullie-GP), Matt Parks (TRYC), Kirk Hamblin (retirement), Xavier Lyons (Newcastle), Ben Alexander
Player to watch: Isaac Crouch - Talented young footballer that will relish more opportunities through the midfield.
Coach's say: "What we want to achieve at North Wagga this year is to build on our football journey for an exciting young group of players by playing a good positive brand of footy consistently. We'll aim to win as many games as we can, in what's shaping up to be an evenly contested league."
Overview: The Saints shape as a great unknown heading into the new season. They will be without four of their best players from last year, along with a couple of other influential footballers and they have not been able to bring in too much to their list. North Wagga have been renowned for their quick, attacking brand of football and new coach Damien Papworth is sure to encourage that, while bringing through the club's next wave of senior talent. It's hard not to see the Saints sliding down the ladder as they begin a rebuild but would still like to be in the finals hunt.
Prediction: Ninth
Coach: Jack Harper (first season)
Last year: Sixth (six wins)
Key gains: Mitch Haddrill (year off), Jeromy Lucas (Port Melbourne), Ryan Cox (Coolamon), Tom Alexander (Belconnen), Ben Grinter (Narrandera)
Key losses: Charlie McCormack (Coolamon), Ben Johnstone (Darwin), Josh Roscarel (Lavington)
Player to watch: Jeromy Lucas - Will be the best player in the competition, hands down, if he comes back ok from his knee reconstruction.
Coach's say: "Obviously to play finals for the Jets again would be our main goal but to push that as deep as we can. If we can get into the top three then that's ideal."
Overview: For a club that begun the off-season with a crisis meeting and didn't appoint a coach until November, the Jets have done remarkably well. They started strongly by luring two-time league medallist Mitch Haddrill back and finished it with a bang when Jeromy Lucas signed on. There alone is arguably the best two players in the competition, coming into a team that proved competitive against the best last year, but was undone by inconsistency. The' Jets' top-end talent will be the equal of any club in the competition and there are murmurs the Jets' recruitment is not done yet. Look for the Jets to launch and with the right run with injuries, they could easily prove a premiership player.
Prediction: Runners up
Coach: Jimmy Kennedy (first season)
Last year: Eighth (five wins)
Key gains: Brayden Burgess (St Bernards), Will Reinhold (Port Melbourne), Jimmy Kennedy, Luke Murray, Michael Cooke (Collingullie-GP), Ben Cooper (Elsternwick), Harry Morton (Osborne)
Key losses: Justin Galloway, Charlie Boyton (Canberra), Dan Leary (year off), Pat Walker (Coolamon)
Player to watch: Will Reinhold - The early tip for the Gerald Clear Medal. You read it here first.
Coach's say: "I just want to see improvement in the group, improve on last year's position and the goal for us is definitely to try and play in finals this year."
Overview: Jimmy Kennedy is an old-school operator in a young man's body and has deliberately kept a lid on things at Nixon Park since his arrival in October. Don't be fooled by a couple of pre-season hidings against quality Riverina League opponents, Temora are coming together nicely and have improved their list with quality signings in Reinhold and Burgess. Combine that with another year into a promising crop of young players, Temora looks well-placed to return to finals.
Prediction: Fifth
Coach: Brad Aiken and Heath Russell (third season)
Last year: Runner up (10 wins)
Key gains: Curtis Steele (Coleambally), Don Roberts (Eastlake), Matt Parks (North Wagga), Tom Yates (Turvey Park), Aaron Meyers (Henty)
Key losses: Dale Cummins (Queensland)
Player to watch: Curtis Steele - Closer to the end of his career than the start nowdays but expect a rejuvenated Steele now he's back pushing for a premiership in a quality side.
Coach's say: "For us last year we were able to continue to take steps forward as a group and the challenge for us is to try and build on that and what we've created over the last few years."
Overview: What's not to like about the Magpies this year? They continued their upward trajectory to a grand final appearance last season, albeit it proved a day to forget. They quickly went about adding four quality players to their list and were able to keep departures at a minimum. Yes, they have a large Canberra contingent but the majority of them are going into their third season now. They have a well-balanced team - a strong midfield, a couple of big key forwards and a capable defence that will have a new look to it this year. Deserved favourites.
Prediction: Premiers
