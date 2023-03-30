Overview: After losing the likes of Fitzsimmons, Piercy, Sedgwick and Northey, it would have been easy to put a line straight through the Hawks. But credit to the club and while recruitment has never been a problem at Gumly Oval in recent times, they've slowly but surely clawed their way back with consistent additions, many of whom should have a big impact. You could argue they may not have as strong a list as last season, but all reports the buy in has been much better at EWK over the pre-season, which should help their depth. Nick Hull and Liam Hard are huge ins and you would be a brave man to write off the Hawks this year.