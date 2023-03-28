Jarrod Alchin will bring some star power when he returns home to the Riverina chasing feature success.
The former Temora horseman will line up multiple group one winner Madrid in the Riverina Championships mares series as well as dual group one placegetter My Ultimate Ronnie in the entires and geldings division.
He's pleased with where both have drawn in their respective heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
"Drawing the front is good for her (Madrid) as when you have her gate speed it always helps," Alchin said.
"No doubt she will go forward and Ronnie has drawn the second row which is good for him too.
"Where he's drawn looks like a perfect draw for him."
Madrid is coming off a last placed finish in the group one Queen Elizabeth II Mile at Menangle in February.
The NSW three-year-old filly of the year from last season was set to be sold to United States interests following the race but after finishing over 80 metres last the deal didn't go ahead.
Alchin is more than happy to still have her in the stable.
"She was all sold before the Ladyship Mile but pulled up sick with a virus and the money never came through so we'll be going around," he said.
"We never really wanted to sell her before Wagga but it was just the guys wanted to buy her then.
"Once she went bad in the Ladyship Mile they decided they didn't want her yet which suited the owner as he wanted to race at Wagga anyway."
It was just her third unplaced effort from 23 starts.
However Alchin is pleased with how she's come through the setback.
"She had a week off after that, we got some blood done and it showed she had a virus and we treated her with some antibiotics and she seems good," Alchin said.
"She worked really good Saturday morning, her and My Ultimate Ronnie had a hit out on Saturday morning and both seem on target."
My Ultimate Ronnie also hasn't raced since a fast-finishing fourth in the group one Chariots Of Fire on February 25.
However Alchin was thrilled with his efforts behind eventual Miracle Mile winner Catch A Wave.
"The draw just cost him in the Chariots Of Fire," Alchin said.
"I'm not saying it cost him the win but it definitely cost him a place and if he draws anywhere but outside the front I'd nearly guarantee he runs the top three but barrier draws are everything in them races and he didn't get the luck.
"He didn't get the luck in his last two starts where he's drawn outside the front and has gone terrific both times."
Neither of his runners have had a trial since their last start over a month ago.
As such Alchin expects both will be better should they qualify for their respective $100,000 finals next week.
"Neither of them have had a trial, but they are very forward, and should be pretty spot on," he said.
It is the first time Alchin has had runners in the new Easter features.
However he's looking forward to getting back to Riverina racing.
"It is good to go down and race for the good money no matter where it is at," Alchin said.
Former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart will continue his association with Our Ultimate Ronnie while Jack Callaghan is set to retain the drive on Madrid.
Two heats for both the mares and the entires and geldings have been assembled in what shapes as a big day of harness racing.
They will be the last four races across an 11-race card.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
