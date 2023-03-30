NEW Northern Jets coach Jack Harper is excited, certainly not overawed, by the opportunity to tackle Farrer League premiers Marrar in Saturday's opening round.
The Jets have not played finals football since 2016 but enter the new Farrer League season with great optimism and enthusiasm on the back of a strong recruitment drive.
The return of Jets junior Jeromy Lucas was the icing on the cake after already having lured back his brother-in-law and two-time league medallist, Mitch Haddrill.
Ryan Cox, Tom Alexander and Ben Grinter have also come on board.
That combined with a productive pre-season has Harper up and about heading into a round one showdown with the Bombers at Langtry Oval.
"I think we've given our self every chance to be honest with you, not only for round one but the whole year," Harper said.
"We've had a really good off-season recruitment wise and training wise as well.
"The buy-in from all of the players has been next level this year and I'm really stoked with how we progressed.
"I'm really excited to essentially put ourselves up against the pinnacle of the comp in Marrar, I think it's a great challenge for us straight up."
The Jets will be without Jack Fisher due to a suspension from the end of last year, while intrigue surrounds whether Lucas will line-up for the round one clash.
The Jets come in on the back of a trial win over Hume League battlers Lockhart, followed by an intra-club hit-out.
"Our trial game against Lockhart was ok. It was a pretty scrappy game of footy but that's expected," Harper said.
"It was just good to get some body on body and see a couple of young blokes in a couple of different positions. We lacked a lot of our older guys that day but it was all positives really to come from that.
"We had an intra club as well and it was as good of an intra club as you could have hoped for.
"We had some really good ball movement, blokes playing to structures, positional talk around the whole ground was coming to fruition, I'm really happy with the pre-season and excited to get into round one now and get cracking."
If the Jets are to cause a round one upset and knock over the reigning premiers, he believes it will be their midfield that lays the platform.
"Just with the off-season and the recruits we've been able to get, our midfield's gone to another level this year," he said.
"We've got a lot of depth in there now and when guys aren't playing in the midfield, they've got the potential to go to half-forward or half-back or play a key position. We've added a bit of height as well, which really helps our case because we were quite short last year.
"I think our midfield will match up with the best and that's hopefully where we'll cut everyone up."
Part of that midfield is two-time Gerald Clear Medallist, Mitch Haddrill, who is making a comeback after a one-year lay-off.
Harper said Haddrill's return has made everyone at the club excited.
"Yeah absolutely. Mitch is one of the best footballers in the Riverina so to have him back wearing our colours is invaluable really," he said.
"It's fantastic, there's a lot of hype from having him back in your team and everyone stands a little bit taller when you've got a player like that running around with you.
"To have him back delivering the footy and kicking goals is pretty special for us."
