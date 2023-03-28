Twelve-year-old Wagga Swim Club athlete Andre Labara has won four gold medals at the Swimming NSW State Age Championships in Sydney.
Competing in an impressive eight events, Labara secured himself two silver medals as well.
"It's pretty much racing a bit of everyone," Labara said.
"I was racing in the 12-year-olds 100m and 200m, and it's a bit meet with all NSW, and all the Sydney clubs."
He returned to Wagga as the 200m breaststroke, butterfly, individual medley, and 400m individual medley champion.
An out standing swim in his favourite event, the 400 individual medley, had him waiting for his competitors at the end of the race after he finished 12-seconds ahead of the silver winner.
Competing across two days, his events were spread out well and he was pleased with the breaks he had between events.
"I had an hour or two between and that was good because last time I only had about 30 minutes of rest between each race," he said.
Regularly competing in top-level events, Labara has become familiar with high pressure environments.
Small for his age, he said sometimes the bigger boys make him nervous, but he knows height isn't too important in the events he races.
"Now all the big boys are here, they're all pretty tall and I'm the small one out of them, I tend to get more nervous when I see them," he said.
"But when I'm in the water, I just lose it all and go for it.
"Height doesn't really matter in swimming, it's all about how you plan and how you do it, all the taller boys are only good at sprinting and don't really have a plan for the 200m, they all just give it their all in the first 100 and then they're dead so I can just catch them, it's pretty good for me."
The State Age Championships were the end of the out-of-school competition for Labara who is still too young for the National Championships in April.
Also competing at the State Age Championships from Wagga Swim Club were Ruby Cooper, Timothy Dwyer, Reegan Edwards, Thomas Grainger, Xavier Jones, Jack Pope, Noah Stirton, and Hunter Bastow, who won bronze in the 10 years 50m backstroke.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
