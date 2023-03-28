The Daily Advertiser
Wagga swimmer cleans up at State Age Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 9:00am
Andre Labara won four gold medals at the Swimming NSW State Age Championships in Sydney. Picture by Madeline Begley
Andre Labara won four gold medals at the Swimming NSW State Age Championships in Sydney. Picture by Madeline Begley

Twelve-year-old Wagga Swim Club athlete Andre Labara has won four gold medals at the Swimming NSW State Age Championships in Sydney.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

