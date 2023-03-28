There will be strict fire rules across the Wagga region this Easter after the fire season was extended by more than two weeks.
Yesterday morning, the NSW RFS announced the fire season for the Riverina Zone, which was set to end on March 31, will now run until April 16.
RFS Riverina's Bradley Stewart said the decision was made in consultation with senior volunteers and representatives of the bushfire management committee.
Mr Stewart said the extension was due to the ongoing dry conditions, availability of fuel and the ongoing risk of using fire.
"Unfortunately there have been minor escapes of late and further afield there have been fairly significant escapes of [burns from] fire permits," he said.
Mr Stewart said significant parts of NSW have opted to extend the bushfire danger period due to the "ongoing risk in the landscape of using fire for land management activities".
"Farmers are able to continue to undertake agricultural burning pertaining to fire permits from their relevant local Rural Fire Service brigade or from the fire control centre," he said.
Mr Stewart encouraged members of the public to only call triple zero when they "see a fire that is unattended or when it poses risk to life and property".
He said people are allowed to light a campfire or cooking fire without a fire permit, but they must have the landowner's consent.
"The fire must also be fully extinguished before being left unattended and it must be in the care of a responsible adult," Mr Stewart said.
However, bonfires will now remain banned until mid-April.
"The local Riverina Zone conditions still prohibit the issuing of permits for the purposes of burning timber," Mr Stewart said.
"Persons wishing to burn timber will have to wait until the end of the bushfire danger period.
"We encourage them to actively ensure that there are measures in place to prevent those fires from escaping."
The season extension in the RFS MIA Zone has now also been revised to April 16.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
