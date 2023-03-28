A man has been jailed for a string of offences across the region, including a dangerous car chase through Wagga and several ram-raids.
Jye Lawrence Honeysett, 22, was sentenced to four years and three months' imprisonment in Wagga District Court this week over the crimes that occured in 2020.
The 11 charges included four counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company, destroying or damaging up to $2000 in property, robbery in company, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, demanding property in company with menaces with intent to steal, being carried in conveyance taken without the consent of the owner, take and drive conveyance without the consent of the owner and larceny valued between $5000 and 15,000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The charges related to a series of incidents including ram-raids in Wagga and Adelong in June 2020.
In the early hours of June 6, Honeysett, in the company of a co-accused, took part in ram-raids on the Lake Albert Foodworks, an Adelong newsagent and the Adelong Foodworks. In a separate incident, he helped steal $1600 cash and a cash register from the South Wagga Bakery.
On August 24, Honeysett took part in a series of attacks around Wagga, culminating in a police chase.
Shortly after midnight on that day, Honeysett and two others attacked a man on Macleay Street in Mount Austin while he was waiting for the NRMA to arrive after his car battery went flat.
One of the accused threatened the man he would be shot if he moved as the trio attempted to get his wallet. The victim eventually managed to elude the attackers but when he returned his car keys and wallet were gone.
A short time later, the trio came upon a red Lexus and, while armed, stole the car from its two occupants.
Honeysett was driving the vehicle when it was involved in a high-speed police chase and reached speeds of up to 90km/h on the wrong side of Travers Street, forcing one car onto the shoulder to avoid a collision.
Police were eventually forced to give up the pursuit due to safety concerns.
A further incident saw Honeysett steal a blue Volvo station wagon with a box trailer from Lake Wyangan.
In court this week, Judge Gordon Lerve took into account that Honeysett had been previously diagnosed with a moderate intellectual disability.
However, Judge Lerve also noted Honeysett had a "substantial history in the children's court", including aggravated break and enter and at least one police pursuit. The court also heard he had been in custody for more than two-and-a-half years.
Honeysett's sentence was backdated to commence on April 11, 2021, meaning he will be eligible for parole on July 10, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.