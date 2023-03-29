Street lights will soon illuminate a major, poorly-lit intersection in Wagga northern suburbs.
The new lights at the intersection of Old Narrandera Road and Pine Gully Road at Gobbagombalin were installed last week and a Wagga City Council spokesperson said they would be switched on soon.
"The electrical connection has been booked for this week, and the aim is to have the works completed by the end of this week, subject to favourable weather conditions," the spokesperson said.
The council's director of infrastructure services, Warren Faulkner, said the lights would improve safety on the increasingly busy roads.
"With the growth of the subdivision development in Gobbagombalin in the past few years, traffic volumes using this intersection have increased significantly," Mr Faulkner said.
"Currently, it's not a well-lit intersection, which was a cause of concern for residents and motorists using the road at night.
"It will improve safety by making it easier for motorists and other road users to see the intersection from a distance, as well as any traffic approaching or using the intersection."
Upgrades to Pine Gully Road were announced by the council in 2020, including the installation of roundabouts at the intersections of Estella Road, Muttama Parade and Old Narrandera Road.
The council said in December designs for the upgrades were nearing completion and the project was expected to go out to tender within weeks.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
