False start for women's league side

For a second straight season a lack of interest has stopped a Riverina-based women's team from entering Canberra's Katrina Fanning Shield.
After failing to get off the ground last year, Tumut took the initiative of looking to base a tackle team there this season.
However despite plenty of initial interest in the team, the numbers weren't there to sustain a side.
The inability to find a coach was another obstacle which prevented things going ahead for 2023.
"It didn't end up working out," Tumut first grade co-coach Zac Masters said.
"We couldn't find a coach and had to make a decision as the girls needed to know what they were doing to sort out their commitments for the rest of the year."
The Blues received 36 expressions of interest in being part of the team.
However numbers at training runs weren't sustainable.
"I had 36 names at one stage written down as expressions of interest but the commitment from those 36 girls probably wasn't there," Masters said.
"We were probably looking at 10 to 15 who were committed enough to make a side, and we probably needed a few more to be more committed.
"Myself and Smarty (James Smart) ran one training run, and tried to do a few others, but we didn't have enough girls to commit to come. In terms of not having a coach and the commitment of the girls we had to pull the pin."
There is still expected to be plenty of Group Nine representation in the competition this season with players sprinkled across the existing clubs with plans to have more centralised training sessions in Wagga throughout the season.
Riverina also continued their build up for their representative season with a 24-14 win over NRL Victoria in a trial at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
