False start for women's league side

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 28 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
Elise Smith, diving over a try for Tumut last season, is one of the Riverina players who also play in the Katrina Fanning Shield.
For a second straight season a lack of interest has stopped a Riverina-based women's team from entering Canberra's Katrina Fanning Shield.

