Angus Curry has impressed in his VFL debut kicking a goal and having 12 disposals in Port Melbourne's 20-point win against North Melbourne.
The Turvey Park junior has impressed those at the Borough over the off-season resulting in the young midfielder being rewarded with a round one debut against the Kangaroos.
It has also been announced this week that Curry will line up for Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray League when free of his VFL commitments.
Fellow former Bulldog Pat Voss also starred over the weekend in the VFL kicking five goals in Essendon's big win against GWS.
Voss was impressive during the Bombers practice matches at the start of the season and also took five marks and had 12 disposals against the Giants.
Another former Bulldog Harvey Thomas also had a strong outing over the weekend collecting 30 possessions and making 17 tackles during the first round of the Coates Talent League.
