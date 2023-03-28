The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Angus Curry has impressed in his VFL debut kicking a goal and having 12 disposals against North Melbourne

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 28 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Curry in action in his VFL debut. Picture from Emily does photography
Angus Curry in action in his VFL debut. Picture from Emily does photography

Angus Curry has impressed in his VFL debut kicking a goal and having 12 disposals in Port Melbourne's 20-point win against North Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.