Two Queensland men have been released on strict bail after facing court accused of having a large amount of cocaine when stopped by police in the Riverina at the weekend.
Kole Collings-Graham, 20, and co-accused James Le-McKay, 19, both of Brisbane, were arrested after police pulled over a car on Mount Street at South Gundagai shortly after 11pm on Saturday.
Both men were charged with commercial supply of cocaine and possessing a prohibited drug after officers allegedly found 377.7 grams of cocaine in their possession.
Collings-Graham was also charged with driving while disqualified.
In Wagga Local Court on Monday, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking ordered both to post $2000 for bail and surrender their passports.
The matters were adjourned, with the pair due to return to Wagga Local Court on May 24.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
