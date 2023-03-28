Wagga Netball Association will be represented twice in the Riverina Regional League tournament in Griffith this weekend.
Both the Wagga under 17 and under 23 sides will take to the court, under the expert guidance of Rosemary Clarke.
In a bid to increase representative opportunities to players outside of junior ages, the Association extended their team list to include under 23s for the first time this year.
"Our 23s side is some of our older players coming back because they're after selection in the Riverina side, and the rest are from the 17s side who wanted to play in the Regional State League side," Clarke said.
"We wanted to give an opportunity to our senior players to contest that competition and play in the Regional State League."
Clarke said both teams have strong foundations and she believes they will do well.
"They're lovely sides and it will be a lovely side to play on the court," she said.
"It'll be interesting to see how they play each other because they probably know each other too well."
Playing in division one, they will compete against Barellan and Hume League.
The under 17s travelled to Canberra last week for an invite-only competition that Clarke said was invaluable for their preparations.
"It was a great competition for us, it gave us a different insight, very clean, very fast netball with grate umpiring," Clarke said.
"It was just a real step up from what we've been able to play before."
Competing in the same division, Clarke was asked to take the coaching roles on for both sides after the 23s coach became unavailable.
"I have to say Netball NSW have been great with their draw, at no time except when they play each other do they actually play at the same time, so I can actually be between the side," she said.
"It wasn't something that was intentional."
Still yet to select her final under 17s side to compete in the State Championships later this year, Clarke said it will be a great opportunity for her to see all her players in action.
"As a coach, it puts me in a unique position, we didn't mean for it to go this way but it's just happened this way and we wanted to fulfil our commitments to Netball NSW," she said.
Clarke is particularly excited for the Hume League games, and expects a strong competition from them in their first Regional League competition.
"I'm looking forward to it, it's always great netball when you get it to this level," she said.
Under 17: Elisa Cook, Isabel Edmunds, Alexa Fellows, Isabel Hogg, Tess Irvine, Sienna Mulkurti, Charli Neyland, and Madeline Priest.
Under 23: Leila Campbell, Ruby Gillard, Emily McPherson, Ava Moller, Ash Reynoldson, Elysia Smith, Kate Wallace, and Phoebe Wallace.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
