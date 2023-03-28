The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga registers two teams in Regional League competition

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 29 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Wallace, Leila Campbell, and Ava Moller, who played in the Wagga under 17s State Titles team last year, will play for Wagga in this weekend's Regional League competition. Picture by Madeline Begley
Kate Wallace, Leila Campbell, and Ava Moller, who played in the Wagga under 17s State Titles team last year, will play for Wagga in this weekend's Regional League competition. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Netball Association will be represented twice in the Riverina Regional League tournament in Griffith this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.