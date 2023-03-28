The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Wool Growers scarves used as inspiration for Indigenous artists in new exhibition

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
March 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Riverina Wool Growers principal Diana Gibbs at the Curious Rabbit. Picture by Madeline Begley
Riverina Wool Growers principal Diana Gibbs at the Curious Rabbit. Picture by Madeline Begley

An iconic Riverina brand is saying goodbye with a final exhibition inspired by their world-renowned designs.

