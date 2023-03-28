An iconic Riverina brand is saying goodbye with a final exhibition inspired by their world-renowned designs.
Riverina Wool Growers has created woven scarves for the past 20 years, with Diana Gibbs at the helm.
After deciding to close the business, Mrs Gibbs met Nic McHenry, who was inspired to celebrate the brand's stories and designs by organising an art exhibition.
"For me, it was recognising this is the end of an era, and we're not going to let it go without a bang," Ms McHenry said.
"Using a local Riverina story that Diana told with so much passion... it had the opportunity to inspire artists."
The pair first began organising the exhibition last year, with Ms McHenry securing a $2600 grant from Riverina Water to fund three Indigenous artists to contribute to the show.
"It was about providing the Indigenous artists the funds to be actually paid to pull together the works," she said.
"It's about the experience to have almost a commissioned work."
Amongst what was created for the exhibition was a lino print by Raeleen Pfeiffer created from images of kurrajong or bottle tree pods and based on one of the scarves' designs.
"I had a look at [the scarves] and got inspired by them, they were about Australiana and the flora and fauna in Australia," she said.
"I'm really passionate about lino prints because they're so graphic and very dynamic."
Mrs Gibbs said the artworks were great interpretations of the Riverina Wool Grower's scarf patterns.
"It's Australian stories in Australian wool," she said.
"This project we now have was for Indigenous artists to look at our designs and say 'how would we tell these stories?'"
Riverina Wool Growers was founded by four wool growing families in the Riverina and launched in Melbourne in 2006.
Together they sourced fine Australian merino wool to send to Italy, where it was weaved into into scarves and wraps in Italy.
The exhibition, held at the Curious Rabbit, will run until the end of the week.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
