Georgia Roberts will make Southern Inland history as the first female coach of a women's side.
After coaching CSU for all 10 years since the return of the women's competition, Andy Bedford has stepped down after guiding the club to premiership success last season.
Roberts knows she has big boots to fill, with CSU featuring in six of the last eight grand finals under Bedford, including premiership success in 2022 and 2018.
However she's looking forward to the challenge.
"I've learnt a lot from him (Bedford) and I'll take that into this year and see how we go," Roberts said.
"We've got a lot of players from last year still sticking around as well as some new players coming on board and hopefully I can teach them what he taught me."
Roberts had no idea she was treading a new path after stepping into the coaching role.
However being the first woman is something she is proud of.
"I hadn't really thought about it like that but it is going to be a big job and hopefully I can do it well," Roberts said.
"It is going out of my comfort zone a little bit as it's completely different playing to coaching but I have the knowledge and I know what I need to do on and off the field but actually teaching that to people and making sure I'm doing it right is a big thing to get my head around.
"Everyone at the club and the other coaches have been really supportive and are really excited so that's definitely helped me feel better about the whole thing.
"I'm excited, we will definitely go well and I just need to have confidence in myself."
The 28-year-old will have a double role this season with plans once more to take to the field.
However after a concussion issue last season it may be her last.
"I still want to play and I think it will probably be my last year playing and depending on what happens I might just go into a full-time coaching role next year," Roberts said.
CSU are set to have a similar line to last year's.
However she hopes having a little more depth will put them in a good place.
"I want to keep getting girls into the sport and hopefully lead well enough to get them to want to keep coming, keep learning more things and new things," Roberts said.
CSU won one of their three games at Boorowa on Saturday and will trial against Waratahs again this Saturday.
Roberts expects to have more talent at her disposal this weekend as well as the benefit of some experience for some of their newest members.
CSU will start their campaign with a clash against Albury at Murrayfield on April 15.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
