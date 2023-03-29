The Daily Advertiser
Georgia Roberts creating a first with CSU coaching role

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 29 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 7:30pm
Georgia Roberts has stepped into the CSU women's coaching role vacated by Andy Bedford after 10 seasons. She is the first woman to coach a Southern Inland side. Picture by Madeline Begley
Georgia Roberts will make Southern Inland history as the first female coach of a women's side.

