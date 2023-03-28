Bureau places Riverina region on severe storm watch

Parts of the Riverina are being put on alert after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm watch on Tuesday.
About 11.30am on Tuesday, the bureau issued a thunderstorm forecast with severe thunderstorms likely to hit the Wagga region and towns south and southeast including The Rock, Culcairn, Henty, Albury and Tumbarumba across the rest of the day.
Severe thunderstorms are also possible for Wagga, Narrandera, Young, Cootamundra, Junee and Temora.
If storms develop and become severe, the bureau will issue warnings at www.bom.gov.au
It comes as the bureau predicts a very high chance of showers for Wagga on Tuesday afternoon and evening with the possible chance of a severe thunderstorm.
Wednesday could see thunderstorms return with the city forecast to receive up to 20mm rain adding to what has already been a wet month with 85.4mm recorded since March 1.
Temperatures are also expected to cool after Tuesday's forecast maximum of 26, with the mercury set to drop to 22 on Wednesday and to remain below that through to next Monday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
