A severe injury to Stagger Out Lee could bring an end to the career of the two-time group one winner

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:00pm
The racing future of Stagger Out Lee is in serious doubt after she tore her back muscle at Wentworth Park over the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley
The racing future of Stagger Out Lee is in serious doubt after she tore her back muscle at Wentworth Park over the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley

Stagger Out Lee's racing future is in serious doubt following a severe injury to the three-year-old bitch over the weekend.

