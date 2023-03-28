Stagger Out Lee's racing future is in serious doubt following a severe injury to the three-year-old bitch over the weekend.
Trainer Jack Strutt confirmed the bitch tore her back muscle at Wentworth Park on Saturday night and that she was doing well despite the injury.
While not totally ruling out a return to the track, Strutt said he would only let her return if she made a full recovery.
"If any dog was to do it it would be her," Strutt said.
"But we won't be pushing her.
"It's obviously going to take a while and we will do everything right to try and get her back.
"But if she is not going to be that same class then I don't think I would bother putting her in again.
"She has done enough for us."
Although only racing for 16 months, Stagger Out Lee has achieved more in that short time frame than most dogs do in a full career.
In 63 starts she has picked up 13 victories including two group one triumphs in Melbourne putting her career earnings at a touch over $300,000.
Strutt agreed that if this was the end, it had been a fun journey with the talented stayer.
"She has definitely had a real good run," he said.
"Going week to week and she backs up so well, there is a lot of four year old dogs that don't have that many starts.
"But it is when you think you are invincible that something like that happens."
Strutt said the injury came completely out of the blue with the bitch recently returning to Wagga after a couple of runs in Western Australia.
"I got her back home on Monday from Perth," he said.
"I took her straight down to my dog checker and she was fine and pulled up sweet, she got through all her work during the week.
"But sometimes that stuff just happens.
"She done it with about 500m left to run and she still finished off the race and only lost by six lengths which is pretty incredible really."
Strutt said that he will do everything he can to try and guide the bitch's return to the track however it is expected that she will be sidelined for at least six months.
"She is at home at the kennel recovering," he said.
"We will go through the process but it looks like it's as bad as it can get.
"It's probably six months before she is back racing and it could be longer, she could come back and just be just as good or she could lose 10 lengths."
Strutt said that he is coming to terms with the injury admitting that he is grateful that she was able to take him on the journey she did.
"I'm just trying to get through it I suppose," he said.
"There was a lot of head noise on the drive home but things like this happen and they can't race forever.
"But I'm just grateful she got to do what she did while she was right and I've just got to do everything right now to try and get her back."
