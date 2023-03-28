The new Minns Labor government was sworn in on Tuesday, thanks in part to Member for Wagga Joe McGirr and his fellow independents.
Dr McGirr, alongside Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich and the Member for Lake Macquarie Greg Piper, guaranteed confidence and supply to the new government as they seek to form a majority government.
The Labor government approached the trio yesterday and Dr McGirr said they were keen to help get a stable government under way.
"We've always had a view that the need to have stable government's pretty important and to get going quickly. We also formed the view that there had been a clear vote for change at the election," Dr McGirr said.
"When you put those two together, it seemed a sensible thing to do."
Giving the new government that confidence signals the independents will "work constructively" to get good legislation for the state, Dr McGirr said.
"We will respect their agenda and they know that we will work in good faith with them," he said.
Labor needs 47 seats to have a lower house majority but was stuck on 45 on Tuesday morning as the Coalition pushed ahead in eight of the seats still in doubt.
Dr McGirr said there may be as many as nine Independents and three Greens on the cross bench, making them extremely important for the balance of power especially over the four-year term of government where seats can be lost for a number of reasons.
"I think all of the independents have the opportunity of working constructively with the government," he said.
"I think it will be in the government's interest to do that. What you'll get as a result of that is better legislation and better decisions by the Parliament."
As such, Dr McGirr said he's in prime position to bring Wagga's big issues to attention, such as cashless gaming, feral animal control, regional health, roads and the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
"I will be bringing up a range of issues. But I just want to emphasise it's not by way of holding the government to ransom ... it's about working constructively with the government to achieve good outcomes," he said.
Mr Minns was sworn in as Labor's first premier in 12 years, alongside Prue Car as deputy premier and education minister, Penny Sharpe as environment minister, John Graham minister for roads, Daniel Mookhey as Treasurer, Ryan Park as minister for health, Jo Haylen as minister for transport and Michael Daley as attorney general.
The upper house's 21 of 42 seats were up for election. Early counts show Labor will win eight seats, the coalition six, the Greens two, and one seat for One Nation.
Remaining votes and preference flows will decide the last four seats.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
