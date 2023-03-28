The Daily Advertiser
Dr Joe McGirr and two other Independents guarantee confidence and supply to new government

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
March 28 2023
The new Minns Labor government was sworn in on Tuesday, thanks in part to Member for Wagga Joe McGirr and his fellow independents.

