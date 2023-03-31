Brilliant views, spacious living and a great location

BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
With generous proportions, great views and a Tatton location this home is an exciting addition to the Wagga market.
"With all the extras you get it's an alternative to acreage living without having to look after the acres," selling agent Ryan Smith said.
"This property represents really good value on the market.
"Everything is oversized including the storage, living areas and bedrooms."
With just one owner since being built, this fully-custom home offers generous sizes and proportions.
The owners have enjoyed the home with their family and with their children getting older they are looking to downsize.
"The home gives a really good perception of size and depth and sense of being private," Ryan said.
"You walk in and feel like there's no one else around you."
Spread across two levels, the main level houses the expansive formal and informal living areas.
The dining room can seat up to 12 guests comfortably and offers a perfect space to host special occasions.
The kitchen is finished with Miele appliances and granite benchtops.
The kitchen has an informal dining area and a sitting area, both with direct access to the outdoor entertaining area.
The upstairs area comprises four well-appointed bedrooms with built-in robes, a generously sized master ensuite, and a central bathroom with an oversized soaking bathtub. All the bathrooms have in-floor heating.
Throughout the home there are high ceilings, step cornices, tiled flooring, luxurious carpet, plantation shutters, custom curtains and blinds creating a stylish finish.
The backyard boasts a perfectly placed salt-water, gas-heated in-ground swimming pool, manicured lawns, and gardens with established trees, providing privacy. The property is fully fenced and set amid private landscaped gardens, with a flat grassy area for children and pets to enjoy.
This six-bedroom home will appeal to a large, busy family.
"Every bedroom is large, there are multiple living areas, the pool areas and the grassed area," Ryan said.
The home's elevated position makes the most of views across the Lake while the Tatton location is also expected to be popular.
"The home is set on one of the strongest streets in Wagga," Ryan said.
