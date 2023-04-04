Dr Jane Garner is not your average librarian.
The senior lecturer in the School of Information and Communication Studies at Charles Sturt University could have spent her days teaching new librarians and archivists, or even continuing as an academic librarian herself.
Instead, Dr Garner stepped into one of the world's most infamous prison systems, just so the inmates would have something to read.
Dr Garner was part of the establishment of the The United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Read Your Way Out program to help prisoners or persons deprived of liberty (PDL) earn time allowance for study, teaching and mentoring.
There are currently 130,000 people imprisoned across 477 jails in the Philippines, with the system as a whole estimated to be at 370 per cent capacity.
Read Your Way Out supplies 13 prisons in the Philippines with books and other necessary equipment to create new libraries and upgrade existing ones, with a view that it enables prisoners to self-educate, and self improve while they are in prison.
"These people are in there for such a long time, it's a waste to not do some education," Dr Garner said.
"Libraries are great in that sense, because they can support literacy development - it's very common for people to go into prisons not knowing how to read and write.
"It's hard enough to get work when you get out of jail without having literacy problems as well."
There are social benefits too. One of the greatest personal challenges for PDLs is being to relate to the wider community, including their family. Literature can be used as an entry point for conversations with people on the outside and help maintain the social bonds essential to effective rehabilitation.
Dr Garner said she's seen programs that promote prisoner engagement with the wider community aid the rehabilitation process.
"There's some interesting research to suggest that people who read fiction improve their capacity for empathy. They are able to understand other people's points of view better than if they hadn't been reading," she said.
"You read someone else's point of view, and think 'I didn't know that people thought or felt that way'.
"They use it as a way to connect with family on the outside - it gives them something to talk about on the phone, or during visits ... there's not a lot to talk about with what's going on in their lives."
While the Philippines has been noted by the United Nations for its punitive justice system and overcrowded prisons - a result of the nation's war on drugs - Dr Garner said Australia could learn a thing or two about the attitudes to prisoners within the system itself.
"The justice system there is incredibly punitive, but the people working in jails there have a different attitude ... they're the ones trying to manage the effect of that really punitive system," she said.
"One of the differences is that the prison guards in the Philippines are all highly educated themselves. They have people who are prison guards, but they're also social workers, or lawyers, or nurses.
"I think that makes a huge difference in the terms of them recognising the value of learning, the value of reading, and the value of education. Our guards don't have that background."
