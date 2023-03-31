Modern, light-filled living in Gobbagombalin

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This four-bedroom Gobbagombalin home is on the market for the first time since new and is sure to be in high demand according to selling agent Taylor Maurer.
"With something on offer for all the family and their guests, this modern family home will not disappoint," Taylor said.
"Boasting light-filled interiors, open-plan living, immaculate landscaping and perfectly laid out to move in and enjoy."
The bedrooms are all generously sized with the main bedroom set at the front of the home with walk-in robe and spacious ensuite.
Also at the front of the home is the formal living room which could also serve as a rumpus room or office.
The main living area adjoins the kitchen and meals area and seamlessly flows to the outdoor alfresco which conveniently overlooks the sparkling mineral swimming pool.
The kitchen is equipped with a walk-in pantry, gas stove top, wall oven and dishwasher.
The backyard boasts two entertaining areas, an easy-to-maintain yard with in-ground watering system, double lock-up garage with drive-through access and a garden shed.
This well-maintained home, built by Paul Bourne Homes, also offers ducted evaporative air conditioning, ducted gas heating, ceiling fans, pendant lights and security cameras.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.