Traffic disruptions after refrigerated truck catches alight forcing overnight closure of Newell Highway near Ardlethan

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 28 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 8:55am
Emergency services raced to the scene of a truck fire near Ardlethan on Monday night. File picture

Traffic is being disrupted after a truck fire forced the closure of a major Riverina thoroughfare on Monday night.

