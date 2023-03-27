A Hilltops man has become the second person in NSW to be infected with Murray Valley encephalitis this year.
NSW Health authorities said they detected Murray Valley Encephalitis (MVE) in a man from Hilltops, aged in his 50s.
It's the first time MVE has been identified in the area, and authorities believe the man was infected between late January and early February this year.
NSW Health said the man was most likely infected at home, but had travelled to other exposure areas, including the Shoalhaven.
NSW Health One Health Branch director Keira Glasgow said MVE had been recently detected in mosquitoes and sentinel chickens in western and southern NSW.
"There is no vaccination or specific treatment for MVE, so we urge the community to do everything they can to protect themselves against mosquito bites," she said.
"Only a small proportion of people infected with Murray Valley Encephalitis virus will have any symptoms, which include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and muscle aches."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Signs of severe illness also include severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion seizures and loss of consciousness.
The latest case of MVE comes after a man in his 60s was found to have contracted the virus in February. He was believed to be exposed to infected mosquitoes in the Temora Shire, Edward River Shire or the Murrumbidgee Council areas.
Ms Glasgow said NSW Health established an expert advisory panel on mosquito control with medical entomologists.
NSW Health's mosquito surveillance report for the week ending March 18 detected MVE in sentinel chickens located in Deniliquin and Griffith.
Ross River virus was also detected in trapped mosquitoes in Narranderra.
"We are looking closely at the various approaches to mosquito control in different environments and in areas with different population densities to help inform our approach to mosquito control and management in NSW," Ms Glasgow said.
Minimise the risk of mosquito bites by wearing light long sleeve shirts and pants, applying repellent to all exposed skin, and covering all window and door openings with insect screens.
For more information visit NSW Health's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.