Wagga man James Henry Lawton jailed for 'low' charity theft from Romano's Hotel

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 27 2023 - 8:00pm
James Henry Lawton was sentenced this week in the Wagga Local Court over stealing a charity donations box from a local pub. File picture
A Wagga man has been told to give from charity not take from it after he stole a money tin from one of the city's pubs.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

