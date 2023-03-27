A Wagga man has been told to give from charity not take from it after he stole a money tin from one of the city's pubs.
James Henry Lawton, 32, was on Monday sentenced in Wagga Local Court over a series of offences including the charity theft, driving while disqualified and possessing a knife in a public place.
About 10pm on January 16 this year, Lawton entered Romano's Hotel on Fitzmaurice Street and walked up to the main bar where a charity donation box was zip-tied down.
Lawton went up to the box, believed to contain about $40, ripped it from the bar and walked out of the hotel with it. After reviewing CCTV footage, police recognised Lawton and the crown tattoo on his right calf.
A week later - about 2.30am on January 23 - police stopped a white Ford Courier for random testing on Hampden Avenue at North Wagga.
On identifying Lawton as the driver, police noted he was disqualified from driving and arrested him, charging him with one count of larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle during his disqualification period.
On Monday, Lawton was sentenced over those charges and also a charge of possessing a knife in a public place that related to a community corrections order breach last year.
In court, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking reprimanded Lawton for stealing from charity.
"Taking a charity box, it doesn't get much lower than that," Magistrate Hosking said.
When considering her sentence, the magistrate noted Lawton's history of non-compliance with a corrections order and said his prospects of reoffending were "at least medium".
"[As such] I think the community will be best ... assured by a custodial term," Magistrate Hosking said.
For the offences, the magistrate sentenced Lawton to a combined total of four months' imprisonment, commencing on January 23 and expiring on May 22.
For stealing the charity box, Lawton was also ordered to pay $330.
He was also disqualified from driving for a further six months.
"When you come out [of jail] you might determine it appropriate to give back to charity rather than take from it," Magistrate Hosking said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
