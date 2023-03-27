The Daily Advertiser
Young gun Archie Davis backs up to win Woodman

By John Conroy
March 27 2023 - 5:30pm
Teenager Archie Davis crosses the finish line of the John Woodman Cycling Classic in Jindera on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Backing up success in Wagga, Seymour-Broadford rider Archie Davis has taken out the John Woodman Memorial Classic on Sunday, beating home Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club pair Steve Kilpatrick and Robert Young.

