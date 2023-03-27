Backing up success in Wagga, Seymour-Broadford rider Archie Davis has taken out the John Woodman Memorial Classic on Sunday, beating home Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club pair Steve Kilpatrick and Robert Young.
It is another big win for the 16-year-old, who claimed the Tolland Open three weeks ago.
Davis started in the 25-minute handicap bunch while Kilpatrick and Young each had a 19-minute boost.
"Archie is a first year under-19 rider and he is showing real potential," Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club secretary Karen Mann said.
"Stephen Kilpatrick rode really strong all day and not surprising that he is again on the podium, beating his previous best of third."
Young, who is currently residing in Melbourne, was equal second with Kilpatrick, the duo getting home in three hours, one minute and 51 seconds for the 131km trek.
Seventy-three riders took place in the event, which honours John Woodman, a successful Albury cyclist who was killed in 1986 while training.
In the 36th instalment of the race, the handicapped bunches combined quickly to make for a war of attrition between Morgan's Lookout and Walla.
Six riders were able to breakaway, including the three placegetters.
"The results didn't really surprise as the front bunches were peppered with some really strong and experienced riders," Ms Mann said.
Wagga's Myles Stewart, from Tolland Cycle Club, took out the fastest time for the second year running with a 2:44:42.
