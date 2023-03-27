Union delegates representing Wagga's nurses and teachers say they are optimistic about the future of public education and welfare after Labor was elected to form government on Saturday.
The result means pay rises for educators will no longer be limited by a wages cap, more than 10,000 temporary teachers jobs will become permanent positions and administrative workloads will be reduced.
Wagga Teachers Association president and Teacher's Federation member Michelle McKelvie said they "welcomed" the change in government.
"I can certainly say there are many union members, many teachers and principals who are feeling optimistic," she said.
"Union negotiations will be the next step and we will look forward to hearing the outcomes of those meetings."
NSW Nurses and Midwives Wagga delegate Natalie Ellis said many union members were "hopeful" working conditions in the state's public health system will improve.
"We weren't campaigning for Labor, we were campaigning for anyone who supported ratios," she said.
"I think quite a few [union members] are feeling very hopeful, but also really hopeful that this is a government that's going to work with us and not a government that's going to ignore us."
Labor's safe staffing levels policy will see minimum shift-by-shift staffing requirements in public hospitals, with the roll out expected within months.
An additional 1200 nurses will be recruited as part of the policy, along with an additional 500 paramedics for regional and rural NSW.
Ms Ellis said the party's election commitments did not promise to fully deliver the union's requests, but that it was a first step in the right direction.
"I think we're really optimistic and what we've said all along is the only reason we went industrial action is because no one would sit down at the table with us," she said.
"That is the way we would prefer to negotiate things."
Both Ms Ellis and Ms McKelvie said they were looking forward to continuing to work closely with reelected member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr.
Teachers Federation members participated in numerous statewide actions in the past year, as did members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association calling for better pay and working conditions.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
