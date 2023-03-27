Leeton's Ed Langdon has completed a clean sweep of the Riverina Tri Series after claiming victory in the West Wyalong Gold Triathlon on Sunday.
After winning the first three races at The Rock, Ganmain and Holbrook, Langdon secured the clean sweep and the $2000 winners cheque by leading home Rory Thornhill and Jack Young.
Langdon was thrilled to complete the sweep of the four races and he was pretty impressed with his performance after being pushed right to the finish by Thornhill.
"I was pretty happy with that," Langdon said.
"It was a quiet goal of mine just to win all four and it's good to get it done."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
A strong leg on the bike gave Langdon an important lead before Thornhill made up some ground during the 400m swim claiming back roughly a minute of time ahead of the final leg.
Although feeling the pressure throughout the 3km run, Langdon was able to narrowly hold on finishing the race in 1:04:07 with Thornhill finishing less than a minute behind.
The win meant that Langdon finished the series with a perfect 20 points while there was a four-way tie for second with Jesse Featonby, Jeremy Kimpton, Jared Kahlefeldt and Tom Duck all scoring four points.
Langdon has thoroughly enjoyed competing in the series with him claiming they are beneficial for his training ahead of his longer races throughout the upcoming months.
"It's been good," he said.
"They are nice evenly spaced races at the end of summer and they are really good races of different formats as well.
"It's really good race practice with tactics and skills that translates to the upcoming races."
Kelsey Tobin was the first female across the line on Sunday finishing ninth overall while Jolie Cullen was the second female to cross the line.
Although missing the final race, Radka Kahlefeldt claimed the series win on 15 points narrowly ahead of Cullen on 14.
Tobin finished third with nine points with Emma Devries (seven) and Laura Gillard (four) rounding out the top five.
