Ed Langdon has completed a clean sweep of the four Riverina Tri Series races following victory in the West Wyalong Gold Triathlon

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Ed Langdon was first across the line at West Wyalong ahead of Rory Thornhill and Jack Young. Picture from Holland Park Pool

Leeton's Ed Langdon has completed a clean sweep of the Riverina Tri Series after claiming victory in the West Wyalong Gold Triathlon on Sunday.

