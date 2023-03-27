Independent Joe McGirr extended his lead in Wagga as the vote count continued on Monday.
The incumbent MP for Wagga now has 15,237 primary votes, or 44.25 per cent of the total, adding another 3941 to his Saturday tally. Andrianna Benjamin sits in second place with 4920, narrowly ahead of Labor's Keryn Foley (4788) and Julia Ham (4480).
Dr McGirr was dominant across the electorate, so far winning all but two of the 29 election day polling booths - Collingullie Hall and Pleasant Hills Public went to the Nats.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In total, 34,515 votes have been counted from 57,413 enrolled voters in the seat of Wagga.
In the seat of Cootamundra, returning Nationals MP Steph Cooke now sits on 15,414 votes (69.39 per cent of the total), a comfortable 12,340 ahead of the nearest challenger, Labor's Chris Dahlitz.
Over in Murray, Independent MP Helen Dalton now has 13,329 votes, 48.45 per cent of all counted ballots, ahead of second placed Nationals candidate Peta Betts on 7247 votes.
*first preference votes as of 5pm on Monday, March 27. Source: NSW Electoral Commission
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.