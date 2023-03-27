The Daily Advertiser
Nsw Election

Vote counting for 2023 NSW state election continued on Monday

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:00pm
Residents cast their state election votes at a pre-polling booth on Berry Street. Picture by Madeline Begley

Independent Joe McGirr extended his lead in Wagga as the vote count continued on Monday.

