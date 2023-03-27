Two charged after $190k cash found inside van stopped on highway

The Daily Advertiser
Two charged after $190k in cash found inside van on Hume Highway at Holbrook

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated March 27 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 2:20pm
Two people have been charged after police seized almost $190,000 in cash during a vehicle stop in the Riverina last week.

