'Common sense' needed if Coalition wants to take back seat of Wagga

With the election over, Liberal and National strategists face the daunting prospect of fixing a broken relationship in the Wagga electorate.
The schism between Coalition partners has cost both parties, with the decision to each run appearing to cannibalise the vote.
Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin was on Monday afternoon polling second in the first preference race with Liberal candidate Julia Ham trailing in fourth.
Charles Sturt University Political Science Professor Dominic O'Sullivan said three things might need to happen for the LNP to regain Wagga - independent Joe McGirr has to retire, the mood of the nation will have to swing back to the Coalition and for them to agree on one candidate for the seat.
"Once an independent member is elected, provided they're seen as doing a reasonable job ... they can become very difficult to dislodge and I think that is especially so when the main alternative is a party with the overall mood against them," he said.
"The Liberals and the Nationals coming to some accommodation about who's going to run is important."
When asked about the decision to have both parties represented, a dejected Ms Benjamin said "it is what it is".
Former federal member for Riverina Kay Hull hoped "common sense will prevail" at the next election and the parties will come together.
"As far as I'm concerned Andrianna is our candidate for the next election," Ms Hull said.
Current Riverina MP Michael McCormack agreed and called Ms Benjamin's campaign a "stake in the ground" for next time.
Wagga Liberals branch president Rob Sinclair wasn't ready to bury the hatchet just yet and said any talk of the Nationals taking the seat was premature.
"We're talking four years off and I think that we'd like to reach an internal agreement on it, but I'm not going to just roll over and let the Nats say they're definitely entitled to this seat," he said.
"This seat has been a long-standing Liberal seat and we'd dearly love to keep it that way in the future."
Mr Sinclair said Ms Ham's relatively late arrival to the campaign potentially hurt the Liberal vote and next time around he'd like to have a candidate picked "nine months to a year" ahead of the election.
Regardless, even combining their votes, the Coalition was trounced by Dr McGirr.
"In honesty, Dr Joe was always going to be hard to beat ... I don't think he's done too much wrong," Mr Sinclair said.
Ms Ham was similarly not ready to come to any internal agreements and said that the decision about who runs in the seat should be made on a "case-by-case basis".
"I actually think it worked really well in this election," she said.
At NSW Liberal Party headquarters yesterday, staff didn't agree running two candidates affected the vote, telling The Daily Advertiser the last Coalition agreement allowed for a three-cornered contest in both Wagga and Port Macquarie and that it was four years too early to consider what the next agreement would look like.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
