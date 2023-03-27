Wagga Scorchers have gone down 5-2 and 6-3 in their opening round double header against Old Canberrans Hockey Club at Jubilee Park.
Their first games in the Capital League competition, Scorchers put on a solid performance, with coach Patrick O'Donnell pleased with his side's showing.
"They were minor premiers last year, and we weren't aware of that, knowing that we were able to put five goals away against them helps us a little bit," O'Donnell said.
"We didn't know what we were expecting and because we hadn't played in the competition yet, we went into the game prepared and ready, we started really strong and then we dropped a little bit, back to the Wagga standard we're used to.
"We didn't hold it to a higher level, but come the third and fourth quarters we were lifting."
O'Donnell said the side listened well to feedback from the coaching staff and made adjustments down the field accordingly.
With a strong first half on Sunday morning, Scorchers were ahead 1-0 at halftime, but fitness got the better of them after the break.
"We had a great first half, we were well on top of them, then our fitness just bit us in the bum a little bit," O'Donnell said.
Preparation for the Sunday game was similar to for Saturday's, with the side careful not to over adjust for their opponent.
The side will continue to improve fitness over the season but O'Donnell doesn't believe it will be much of an issue for the side, with just a handful of double headers in their fixture.
"I think we were fit enough to match it with anyone on Saturday," he said.
Scorchers have a round two bye then a general bye for Easter weekend, giving them two weeks to prepare for their next game.
O'Donnell said they'll focus on ball movement and smooth transitions in the extended preparation period.
"We're going to work on our ball movement, our stretch, and our polish to get the ball into the back of the net, because that let us down a little bit," he said.
A shipping delay meant the side thought they'd have to wear an alternate playing kit, but the team were surprised on Saturday morning when their signature purple uniforms arrived in their change rooms.
"We were in the rooms, ready to go, just warming up, and they gave us the jumpers and we were over the moon, very excited to see what the jumpers looked like," O'Donnell said.
"They look awesome, it lifted the boys and the excitement even more."
Wagga's will play Central Hockey Club in round three of the Capital League One season, at Carter Field on April 15.
Full time scores
OLD CANBERRANS 5 (N Hill 2, A Oswald, T Kearns, D Borrett) d WAGGA SCORCHERS 2 (N Gupte, T Flint) at Jubilee Park on Saturday, March 25.
OLD CANBERRANS 6 (T Kearns 3, Glen Turner 3) d WAGGA SCORCHERS 3 (N Fahey, N Gupte, C Ninness) at Jubilee Park on Sunday, March 26.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
