Turvey Park wrapped up its pre-season campaign with a strong victory against Charles Sturt University in their final trial game ahead of the Riverina League season.
The Bulldogs prevailed by about six goals against the Bushpigs adding to their win against Marrar by 26-points and their two-goal loss to Yarrawonga last month.
Coach Michael Mazzocchi was pleased with the hit out against the Bushpigs with his side righting some wrongs after their clash with the Bombers.
"We went better than the Marrar hit out which was good and it was good to improve," Mazzocchi said.
"I was a little bit concerned about our contested and defensive side of our game against Marrar, whereas I thought on the weekend against CSU it was very good which was pleasing from our end."
There was a number of impressive performers for the Bulldogs' with a few players putting their hands up for a spot in the side for their round one clash against Wagga Tigers on April 15.
"Lachie Leary has been a guy that hasn't probably established himself as of yet," Mazzocchi said.
"He has been a player that has been on the edge of first grade, but he was excellent on the weekend and looks like he is certainly maturing as a footballer I reckon.
"Luke Fellows and Eth Weidemann were both very good and clean around the contest and Will Ashcroft was very good again.
"I reckon he would've had about 12 shots on goal for six or seven goals and he was excellent."
With just over two weeks until their round one clash against the Tigers, Mazzocchi is pretty pleased with how things are tracking.
"We are going in pretty good and we have got a fit squad at the moment," he said.
"Brad Ashcroft had a bit of a setback and tweaked a hammy and he didn't quite push it to play the CSU trial, but he is back in full training now.
"Brendan Bryce also twinged a hammy but other than those two I think we have got a really fit list at the moment which is important.
"Everything seems to be going pretty good although with big Antony Forato in the ruck we are just going to need a bit more time with him.
"What he has done in the practice matches has been excellent, it's just going to be that connection with our mids and it will take a few games for us to really click on that.
"I think structurally our mix looks really good this year, we have got some really good talls and some older heads out there, but still with some good young heads with some speed around the contest."
After missing the opening two trials against Yarrawonga and Marrar, Matt Ness had his first hit out in over a year with Mazzocchi pretty pleased with his performance.
"For his first hit out in 18 months it was very impressive," he said.
"He was very good when he got the footy and he was very good with his running attack.
"He understands the game very well as he's obviously played some really good footy.
"He was excellent and is only going to improve from that performance which is exciting because he was very noticeable on the weekend."
