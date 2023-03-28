New faces as Waratahs focus on rebuilding

After not taking part in the Southern Inland grand final for the first time in eight years, new Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy was pleased with their first hit out for 2023.
The Wagga club are looking to rebuild and had plenty of new faces on display at Boorowa on Saturday.
McCarthy thought there were plenty of good signs across their wider squad over their three games.
"The rugby was good," McCarthy said.
A line up featuring a number of second grade players went down to Woolharra Colleagues 20-0 before Waratahs slipped to a 5-0 loss to Uni Norths second grade.
McCarthy was particularly pleased with their 22-0 win over Orange Emus to conclude the carnival with their strongest line up.
"Things really started to click for us, we made some slight adjustments to our attacking pattern and shape," he said.
McCarthy was particularly impressed with their new-look tight give options.
Former Brumbies Provincial representative Sai Ratudradra, along with former Leeton teammates Sione Tiuniua and Eroni Naua have made the move over looking for first grade football opportunities.
Callum Marr and Josh Allen, who have representative experience with the Combined Services team, also performed well.
William Beggs also impressed.
"He's an 18-year-old straight out of school and is probably more of a back rower but played in the back line for us across the weekend and did some really good things," McCarthy said.
"I asked a bit of him in the game against Orange Emus and he just kept turning up defensively and made some good metres with the ball as well."
Waratahs have been able to retain most of their line up from last season with Gerard McTaggart and George Mallat the two most notable absentees.
However McCarthy was also impressed with how another newcomer Lachlan Condon stepped into a playmaking role.
"Lachie Condon in his first run for the club played flyhalf for two of the matches and really controlled the game well," McCarthy said.
"He created a bit more space for Harry Tyson in the backs a little bit wider out."
Waratahs will take on CSU in another trial in first grade and women's on Saturday while their second grade will face Ag College.
The Wagga club is unlikely to field a third grade team this season after failing to complete last year's commitment.
"It will give us an opportunity to model a game day and try a few things around timing to make sure we are all on the same page when we are looking at how we will do things on a weekly basis," McCarthy said.
Waratahs will be the first team to take on Deniliquin in their return to first grade on April 15.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
