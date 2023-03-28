The Daily Advertiser
New faces as Waratahs focus on rebuilding

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 28 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 7:00pm
Lachlan Condon and William Beggs were among the new faces in the Waratahs line up that impressed at Boorowa on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Lachlan Condon and William Beggs were among the new faces in the Waratahs line up that impressed at Boorowa on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees

After not taking part in the Southern Inland grand final for the first time in eight years, new Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy was pleased with their first hit out for 2023.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

