Nick McCarthy has returned to first grade coaching after a big change of plans at Waratahs.
McCarthy had come on board as an assistant coach under Jonno Andreou after being the head coach of the Southern Inland representative program since 2019.
However Andreou will not lead the Wagga side for a second season as first planned.
Instead he has taken on a coaching role with the Brumbies Super W side and a decision was made earlier this month to change their approach.
"The Super W came up and while I'm only doing a bit of skills coaching for them it is a good opportunity to learn from an ex-Wallabies player and an ex-rugby sevens player," Andreou said.
"Obviously I couldn't do both so the club decided to appoint Nick head coach, which is fine.
"I'd taken a step back lately with the Super W commitments, now I have no involvement with Waratahs and I'll wait until Super W is finished before I decide what to do."
READ MORE
McCarthy is no stranger to the Southern Inland coaching scene.
He returned to coach Ag College in the 2015 and 2016 seasons before becoming involved in the Southern Inland representative program.
He was a rep assistant coach from 2016 before stepping into the head coach role in 2019 but is enjoying the return to club land.
"I've enjoyed it so far as originally I was going to come on board as an assistant coach," McCarthy said.
"I was really excited to work with Jonno and add a bit of detail around the parts of the game he wanted some more input in, defence and set piece wise, but Jonno got offered a great opportunity with the Brumbies Super W program to come on board as a coach.
"That saw him have to split his time between Canberra and Wagga and I think it got a bit much time management wise for him so he made the decision he had to step back from Waratahs in order to fulfil that.
"There's some potential it might even lead into some Wallaroos involvement later in the year so it's a great opportunity for Jonno, we're really proud of what he's achieved as a coach and it shows the pathways are there for coaches in the zone as well."
After Waratahs went down in the preliminary final last season, the first time they didn't progress to the decider in eight seasons, McCarthy is looking to get the club back to their own lofty standards.
"It's our 65th anniversary year so it is a big year for the club and we're trying to build some depth and build the culture of the club," he said.
"Success is something Waratahs is pretty synonymous with and obviously the club was short of their own ambitions last year so I'm looking to put things in place to prepare the players as best as I can to succeed on the field as well as off the field."
Waratahs start their season with a clash against newcomers Deniliquin at Conolly Rugby Complex on April 15.
It will mark the return to the top grade for the Drovers, who didn't field a side in any competition last season, for the first time since 1999.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.