The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Nick McCarthy takes over coaching reins at Waratahs

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McCarthy has stepped into the Waratahs head coaching role after initially coming on board as an assistant to Jonno Andreou. Picture by Courtney Rees

Nick McCarthy has returned to first grade coaching after a big change of plans at Waratahs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.