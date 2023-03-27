Wagga Heat player-coach Zac Maloney has been left disappointed following a narrow seven-point loss to St George Saints White on Saturday.
After going down to Newcastle in their opening game, hopes were high that the Heat could record their first win of the year at their new home at PCYC.
While showing some strong signs in the opening half, Maloney was left disappointed by the overall performance.
"I'm usually very optimistic with a loss, but I'd be lying if I didn't say this one hurt," Maloney said.
"This one was more disappointing than most losses I've had coaching the men's team.
"There was a few issues, but hopefully it is a learning curve for us.
"We came out in the first half and played really well and there was some really good basketball.
"Everything was clicking and we were handling them quite comfortably."
While on top after the first half, Maloney said a lacklustre third quarter put his side on the back foot with it being the difference in the end between the two sides.
"The third quarter was all that cost us," he said.
"We didn't really come out after halftime and they put 28 points on us and we only scored eight I think.
"The fourth quarter we started pressuring up the floor and we switched on and did some good things, but we just didn't do enough to claw it back."
While on par in most of the statistics with the Saints, a poor effort from the free throw line cost the Heat as they were outscored 24-9.
Maloney said it was uncharacteristic from his side, with their poor efforts from the line costing them in their first two games of the season.
"That is part of the game where the first two weeks we have been appalling at," he said.
"I would say that we shot at sub 50 per cent, which is uncharacteristic and I missed two free throws in a row.
"I don't remember a time where I've done that in a long time and I think Jake Edwards who is another one of our shooters missed a couple.
"So we would've shot at under 50 per cent, but on the flip side they shot at a very good clip from the free throw line.
"That played a big part in it, especially in the third quarter."
Cam McPherson top scored for the Heat with 18 points while Maloney added 16 that included four three's.
The loss has the Heat sitting in 10th spot on the ladder following the first two rounds with them set to host the third placed Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders on Sunday.
