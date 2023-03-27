The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

Wagga Heat player-coach Zac Maloney has been left disappointed following his side's seven-point loss to St George Saints White

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Heat player-coach Zac Maloney was left disappointed following his side's seven-point loss to St George White on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Heat player-coach Zac Maloney has been left disappointed following a narrow seven-point loss to St George Saints White on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.