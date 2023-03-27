Wagga's young residents got amongst the political action on Saturday, some of whom who were too young to vote themselves.
Wagga Christian College student Lewis Fleming, aged 15, was handing out how to vote cards for Labor's candidate for Wagga Keryn Foley.
He joined fellow volunteers Cam O'Kane for the Liberals and Kate Tynan for Independent Joe McGirr at Estella Public School.
"[I joined because] I just wanted to change something," Mr Fleming said.
"Things have been the same for too long, it's been 12 years with the Coalition government."
Over at Dr McGirr's camp, 17-year-old Josh Shaw was also handing out how to vote cards.
"I did work experience with Dr Joe, so I just thought he's a great advocate for the community," he said.
"He's done a lot of good things and it's great to have someone who considers things on their merits as an independent."
Mr Shaw was one of 60 students to take part in the NSW youth parliament last year and said he's excited to have his say in the Voice to Parliament referendum later this year.
For now, he's already helping classmates understand the voting process before they can head to the polls.
"It's good to be able to help people out and inform them," he said.
Chelsea Burgess-Hannon, 18, was Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin's office manager throughout the campaign.
"I'm a young liberal officially but I found it to be a really positive learning experience for me," she said.
"It was really good to see behind the scenes."
This election was the first time Ms Burgess Hannon could vote for herself, and hopes to see better voting education for young voters.
"A lot of my friends who were also first time voters weren't 100 per cent sure what they were doing," she said.
"If we have better voting education I think we would see a greater turnout of young voters."
