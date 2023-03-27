The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Politically engaged teenagers join Wagga NSW election campaigns for Labor, Joe McGirr and Nationals

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
March 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam O'Kane, Lewis Fleming, 15, and Kate Tynan were handing out how to vote cards at Estella Public School on Saturday. Picture by Georgia Rossiter
Cam O'Kane, Lewis Fleming, 15, and Kate Tynan were handing out how to vote cards at Estella Public School on Saturday. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Wagga's young residents got amongst the political action on Saturday, some of whom who were too young to vote themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.