The wet weather may have dampened the night for some, but for those it didn't, the Wagga Food and Wine Festival delivered on all it's promises.
More than 1000 people descended on Victory Memorial Gardens on Saturday afternoon and were treated to plenty of wines to taste and food to try.
Festival committee chair Adrian Whiting said their success was hindered by the rain, but still deemed the event a success.
"We had a great festival, everyone that attended had a great evening," he said.
"Up until 1.30 on Saturday, the festival this year had all the hallmarks of being really good - then the rain came and it all slowed down."
Administration and marketing manager for the event David Pyke echoed Mr Whiting's sentiments and said everyone who attended still enjoyed their time.
"The music was wonderful, people had a good time," he said.
"[When] the rain came down, the people who were under cover stayed and there were plenty of umbrellas around."
The festival hosted seven Riverina wineries including Grove Estate, Charles Sturt University, Borambola Wines, Kosciusko Wines of Tumbarumba, and Wondalma Vineyard.
This year they partnered with Yenda Brewing Co and Pressman's Apple Cider to satisfy non-wine drinkers also in attendence, and had a variety of food vendors cooking up the tasty meals.
"[Everyone] still had smiles on their faces and they had a great night," Mr Whiting said.
"Watch this space for announcements of what we'll be doing in 2024."
All proceeds are donated to local charities.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
