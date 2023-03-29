Uluru Dialogue representatives Geoff Scott and Roy Ah-See have met with local NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) representatives across the state to generate support for the First Nations Voice to Parliament.
The meeting in Wagga was "very positive", according to Mr Ah-See, and dealt with a number of concerns, and pieces of misinformation in the community.
"It's like anything - if people are unsure, and they don't know, they're going to get their information from the press. Not in all cases, but in many cases it's inaccurate," Mr Ah-See said.
"It doesn't reflect the real issues - what it's all about.
"It was important to get down there and have the conversation, and put to bed some of people's concerns that they had in relation to constitutional reform or recognition."
The Uluru Dialogue has had conversations with NSWALC leaders across Wiradjuri country, including in Dubbo and Port Macquarie, with further meetings scheduled across the state, including in Newcastle, Broken Hill and Tamworth.
Mr Ah-See said the meetings have been productive so far.
"We've had great conversations with community leaders so far, and we are looking forward to continuing to speak with other Land Council leaders about the Voice so they can bring these learnings back to their communities," Mr Ah-See said.
"As we move closer to the referendum it's more important than ever for communities to understand how the Voice will benefit them. Naturally we want to speak to as many people as possible to ensure that First Peoples from all regions in NSW are armed with the knowledge they need when they head to the ballot box later this year."
While opinion polls have shown support for the voice declining through March, it still retains support from a majority of Australians.
A public information session was held in Wagga on The Uluru Statement and The Voice in February, drawing rousing support from attendants. While this should not be taken as a reflection of the majority view of the community, it suggests there is already strong grassroots support within Wagga for the Voice.
Newly re-elected state MP Joe McGirr was in attendance, and used the opportunity to endorse the work members of the Uluru Dialogue were doing in running these public information sessions.
"I felt that the session clarified the extensive work that has been done to this point through nation-wide consultations with First Nations people," he said
"The session also outlined the support that the voice has from senior judicial figures and the commitments made by various governments and parties. I believe it provided the information the community needs to make an informed decision.
"I would like to see the existing range of resources made more widely available and well communicated. This is the sort of information that will give Australians confidence to support the referendum on the voice later this year."
Federal Member Michael McCormack will not support The Voice, in line with the position of the Nationals Party.
"Why do you need it, when you've already got 11 [federal] representatives from Indigenous communities?" he said.
Mr Ah-See said while he didn't want to wade into the political quagmire, Mr McCormack may regret being on the "wrong side of history" on this issue.
"Sometimes we misread the general public," he said.
"He's obviously been elected by his constituents ... but I'd say be careful - there's as movement out there, and if you can't feel that or see that ... well, hopefully we get a positive result in the referendum."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
