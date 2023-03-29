The Daily Advertiser
Uluru dialogue meets with Wiradjuri representatives on indigenous voice

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated March 29 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:00am
Roy Ah-See addresses the local land council group. Picture supplied.
Uluru Dialogue representatives Geoff Scott and Roy Ah-See have met with local NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) representatives across the state to generate support for the First Nations Voice to Parliament.

