The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Nsw Election

Wagga electorate in for a $13 million dollar windfall with Labor taking power

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ThenShadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison and Labor state candidate for Wagga Keryn Foley on the campaign trail. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Wagga electorate is in for a $13 million dollar windfall with a Labor government taking power and local Labor members hope more may be on the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.