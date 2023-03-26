The Daily Advertiser
Robbie Mackinlay called as bees swarm pitch at Lavington cricket ground

By Ted Howes
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
Sporting personality and beekeeper Robbie Mackinlay tends to the bee-covered wickets at the second grade grand final on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Ash Smith

It was a pitch invasion like no other at Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial second grade grand final when a swarm of bees forced players off the field with umpires suspending the game.

